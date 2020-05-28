New Delhi: Spitting at Delhi Metro premises was always an offence. But once the services resume during the ongoing lockdown, the seriousness of the offence is likely to be hiked five times. Before Delhi Metro services were shut before March 25, when the country went into the lockdown, a Rs 200 fine was mandated for spitting at Metro properties. The amount is likely to become Rs 1,000 once Delhi Metro resumes its services — likely from June 1. Also Read - We Will Not Learn! French NGO Collects Masks-Gloves And Other Medical Waste in Mediterranean Sea-Bed Amid COVID-19

Under the Disaster Management Act, which has been invoked in the wake of the pandemic, spitting in public places draws a fine of Rs 1,000. The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation Authorities, as reports claimed, may extend the same to the metro premises as well. Also Read - Wait, What? Kylie Jenner Dons a Quarantine Outfit Worth Rs 49 Lakhs?

As the novel coronavirus spreads through viral droplets, spitting in public places was made a punishable offence. State governments implemented the provision separately — extending a ban on chewing tobacco. The sale of tobacco was also restricted during the initial phases of the lockdown. Also Read - 'Don't You Explain This to Your CMs?': BJP Hits Back at Rahul Over His 'Lockdown Not Solution' Remark

Recently, the Haryana government has imposed a fine of Rs 500 for spitting.

The DMRC authorities are awaiting Centre’s nod to resume operations in a restricted way. Both the Delhi government and the DMRC authorities were in favour of starting metro services during lockdown 4.0 itself, but the Centre did not give approval. Now with all precautionary measures in place, the authorities are geared up to resume operations from June 1.