Home

News

Delhi Metro new rules: Unauthorised sale in Metro to attract penalty up to Rs 5,000 under amended Jan Vishwas Bill

Delhi Metro new rules: Unauthorised sale in Metro to attract penalty up to Rs 5,000 under amended Jan Vishwas Bill

Those selling unauthorised items in the Delhi Metro will now be fined a huge amount following the passage of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026. Here's how much penalty will be levied

Fine for hawking in the Delhi Metro

Are you too fed up with hawking on the Delhi Metro? Now, the sale of articles without authorisation in the Delhi Metro will attract a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. This comes after the passage of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026. The Bill was passed by the Parliament on Thursday.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, the legislation proposes to convert certain minor offences from criminal penalties into civil penalties. Among these is the unauthorised selling or offering for sale of any article in metro railway carriages or premises.

What is the present fine for selling items in metro?

Currently, unauthorised selling of items on the Delhi Metro attracts a fine ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 400. Under the amended provisions, this will be replaced with a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 under Section 73 of the Act.

It said the move is aimed at streamlining enforcement while reducing the burden on the judicial system by treating minor violations through monetary penalties instead of criminal proceedings.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The penalty amount had been fixed at Rs 400 under Section 73 in April 2019.

Earlier, spitting on the floor attracted a fine of Rs 200 along with forfeiture of the ticket and removal from the coach. Quarrelling and creating a nuisance also resulted in a fine of Rs 200. If a male passenger was found travelling in a women’s compartment, a penalty of Rs 250 was levied on him. Drunken behaviour, vandalism, indecency, use of offensive and abusive language is punishable with a fine that may extend to Rs 500.

What does data on Delhi Metro show?

Instances of unauthorised activities inside metro premises have been reported in the past. In one such case in December last year, a passenger reported spotting individuals seeking donations and distributing religious material inside metro coaches.

In 2025, official data showed that the Delhi Metro recorded over 12,000 cases of unacceptable behaviour in two years. Botherations include passengers making reels, littering, quarrelling and misbehaving with train staff.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation data showed 6,169 cases of nuisance in the 2024-25 financial year and 6,183 in 2023-24, most of them falling under Section 59 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.