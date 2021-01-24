New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain metro routes on January 26. In the advisory, the DMRC informed that services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will be partially regulated on Republic Day, while the gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 PM. Also Read - FAU-G Mobile Game to be Launched on Republic Day | Here’s How to Download The Game

Furthermore, it said that the Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6. Also Read - Centre-Farmers Meet Ends in Deadlock, Govt Says No More Talks if Protesters Don’t Accept Offer to Stay Laws

Moreover, entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 AM to 12 PM on R-Day.

Besides, all metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 am on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26. “This step has been taken as part of the security arrangements”, the DMRC stated.