Services of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin as early as 4 a.m. from all terminal stations across the national capital on October 31 to facilitate ‘Run for Unity’ event participants, a government statement said on Wednesday.

In an order, the government said it received a letter on October 3 for early resumption of Metro services to facilitate participants of ‘Run for Unity’ event from 4 a.m. onwards on October 31.

“In view of the requests to facilitate ‘Run for Unity’ event participants, it has been decided to start Metro services on the event day (October 31, 2019) at 4 a.m. with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 a.m. from all terminal stations. Normal train services would resume thereafter,” the order said.

‘Run for Unity’ is a marathon dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It is being organised on Sardar Patel’s 144th birth anniversary on October 31 this year.

Nearly 12,000 people, including 3,000 school children and 300 ex-servicemen along with a number of senior citizens, took part in the marathon last year in 2018.