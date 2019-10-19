New Delhi: In wake of a half-marathon event, metro services in the national capital will begin a bit early on Sunday. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that metro services will begin at 4 AM tomorrow. Usually, the services in Delhi starts at 5:30 am and ends at 11:30 pm.

Speaking to a leading news agency, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said,”In light of the 2019 Airtel Delhi Half-Marathon on October 20, services will begin at 4 am from all terminal stations (except the Airport Express line). Trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes till 6 am and then, the services will continue as per the Sunday timetable.”

Currently, Delhi Metro spans nearly 350 km, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines.

The 15th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half-Marathon (ADHM) will see one of the best line-ups of international elite athletes with seven sub-60 minute runners in the men’s category and nine sub-70 minute runners in the women”s category.

An athlete finishing a men’s half marathon in less than 60 minutes is considered world class. In the women’s half marathon, a runner who can complete it in 70 minutes is considered top class.

Ethiopian Belihu had won the ADHM, a prestigious IAAF Gold Label Race, last year with a time of 59 minute 18 seconds and he said a course record on Sunday cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that the temperature on Sunday is also likely to be an ideal one, hovering around 23 degree Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)