DMRC changes timings of 45 Delhi Metro stations ahead of CJP protests

DMRC changed the timings of nearly 45 metro stations across the national capital ahead of the protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, called by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

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DMRC changes timings of 45 Delhi Metro stations. ANI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its order shutting 57 metro stations after the Supreme Court rebuked the authorities. The court directed the Centre and Delhi Police to remove blanket restrictions on metro and railway services ahead of the CJP’s protests in the capital on Saturday.

DMRCreduced the number of metro stations affected by security restrictions ahead of the CJP protest from 57 to 45. “Entry and exit at the 45 stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 to 6 pm on October 10 due to security reasons. This is in partial modification of the update shared earlier about the closure of Metro stations,” it posted on X.

Service Update – Revised Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 till 06:00 PM on 10th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station. 1. Janpath

2. Patel Chowk

3. Central Secretariat

4. Lok Kalyan Marg

5. Rajiv Chowk

6. New Delhi

7. Seva Teerth

8. Mandi House

9. Barakhamba Road

10. ITO

11. Delhi Gate

12. Khan Market

13. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

14. Jhandewalan

15. Supreme Court

16. Indraprastha

17. Shivaji Stadium

18. Dilli Haat-INA

19. Hauz Khas

20. Jor Bagh

21. Lajpat Nagar

22. Jangpura

23. Ashram

24. Jamia Millia Islamia

25. Chawri Bazar

26. Jama Masjid

27. Karol Bagh

28. Rajendra Place

29. Vishwavidyalaya

30. Kashmere Gate

31. Inderlok

32. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar

33. Netaji Subhash Place

34. Azadpur

35. Jahangirpuri

36. Haiderpur Badli Mor

37. Majlis Park

38. Seelampur

39. Maujpur-Babarpur

40. Jafrabad

41. Welcome

42. Yamuna Vihar

43. Khajuri Khas

44. Shahdara

45. Rithala This is in partial modification of the update shared earlier about the closure of Metro stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 9, 2026

Entry and exit gates will remain closed on October 10 at 45 Delhi metro stations, including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara and Rithala.

Security agencies will review the situation, and further updates will be shared accordingly. Interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations, except the New Delhi Metro station.

Supreme Court clears the air on excessive measures

The Supreme Court emphasised that security arrangements cannot translate into a total prohibition on public transport that inconveniences millions of ordinary residents. Earlier in the day, the DMRC had announced that entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations would remain shut from 9 pm onwards on October 9.

Also Read | CEC protests: Govt to shutdown internet around Janpath-Kartavya Path from today

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said that authorities could regulate the movement of trains to prevent unlawful gatherings but could not bring the entire system to a halt, stressing that the right of Delhi’s residents to access public facilities and move freely also required protection.

“Stopping something and regulating are two different concepts. One can regulate but it is completely different to put a halt on everything…you cannot stop everything,” observed the bench. “You will not use a hammer to kill a fly,” remarked the court, explaining that the authorities must adopt measures commensurate with the situation rather than impose sweeping restrictions.