DMRC changes timings of 45 Delhi Metro stations ahead of CJP protests

DMRC changed the timings of nearly 45 metro stations across the national capital ahead of the protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, called by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 9, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
DMRC changes timings of 45 Delhi Metro stations ahead of CJP protests
DMRC changes timings of 45 Delhi Metro stations. ANI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its order shutting 57 metro stations after the Supreme Court rebuked the authorities. The court directed the Centre and Delhi Police to remove blanket restrictions on metro and railway services ahead of the CJP’s protests in the capital on Saturday.

DMRCreduced the number of metro stations affected by security restrictions ahead of the CJP protest from 57 to 45. “Entry and exit at the 45 stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 to 6 pm on October 10 due to security reasons. This is in partial modification of the update shared earlier about the closure of Metro stations,” it posted on X.

Read more: 'Can't put a complete ban on Delhi Metro, trains': SC asks Centre, Delhi Police to lift curbs

Entry and exit gates will remain closed on October 10 at 45 Delhi metro stations, including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara and Rithala.

Security agencies will review the situation, and further updates will be shared accordingly. Interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations, except the New Delhi Metro station.

Supreme Court clears the air on excessive measures

The Supreme Court emphasised that security arrangements cannot translate into a total prohibition on public transport that inconveniences millions of ordinary residents. Earlier in the day, the DMRC had announced that entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations would remain shut from 9 pm onwards on October 9.

Also Read | CEC protests: Govt to shutdown internet around Janpath-Kartavya Path from today

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said that authorities could regulate the movement of trains to prevent unlawful gatherings but could not bring the entire system to a halt, stressing that the right of Delhi’s residents to access public facilities and move freely also required protection.

“Stopping something and regulating are two different concepts. One can regulate but it is completely different to put a halt on everything…you cannot stop everything,” observed the bench. “You will not use a hammer to kill a fly,” remarked the court, explaining that the authorities must adopt measures commensurate with the situation rather than impose sweeping restrictions.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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