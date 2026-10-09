Delhi Metro stations closed: DMRC to shut 57 stations from 9 pm today as Delhi tightens security ahead of CJP’S Jantar Mantar protest tomorrow

Delhi Police have proposed restrictions at 57 metro stations from 9 pm on October 9 ahead of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. Check the list of affected stations.

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Delhi Metro stations closed: DMRC to shut 57 stations from 9 pm today as Delhi tightens security ahead of CJP’S Jantar Mantar protest tomorrow | Image: ANI

Delhi Metro Stations Closed: Delhi has been converted into a fortress ahead of the CJP protest on October 10. The Delhi Police have tightened security across its borders, railway stations and airports. The police have also asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from tonight in view of the proposed protest. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has recently announced a massive protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a letter, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, on Thursday said the metro train frequency at selected stations may be reduced to prevent an unruly crowd from moving towards sensitive locations. The police have proposed restrictions from 9 pm on October 9 and may continue until the situation normalises.

The letter, addressed to DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar, requested the corporation to take necessary actions and instruct its officers and staff to implement the measures.

Also Read: Delhi’s Chilla, Singhu borders sealed: Heavy security deployed, police put up two-tier barricades as BKU backs CJP protest

57 Delhi Metro Stations May Shut From 9pm Today

The Delhi Police have requested the DMRC to close as many as 57 stations, Some of the major stations are:

S. No. Metro station 1 Janpath 2 Patel Chowk 3 Central Secretariat 4 Rajiv Chowk 5 New Delhi 6 Mandi House 7 ITO 8 Delhi Gate 9 Khan Market 10 Supreme Court 11 Indraprastha 12 INA 13 Hauz Khas 14 Lajpat Nagar 15 Kashmere Gate 16 Karol Bagh 17 Jama Masjid 18 Vishwavidyalaya 19 Seelampur 20 Shahdara 21 Rohini West

S. No. Metro station 22 Lok Kalyan Marg 23 Jor Bagh 24 Jangpura 25 Ashram 26 Jamia Millia Islamia 27 Okhla Vihar 28 Civil Lines 29 GTB Nagar 30 Adarsh Nagar 31 Jahangir Puri 32 Welcome 33 Yamuna Vihar 34 Rithala

23,000 Security Personnel Expected in Delhi, Social Media Calls Under Watch

According to news agency ANI, citing sources, around 23,000 security personnel, police and CRPF, are expected to be deployed across the capital city to maintain the law and order situation in the capital city.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided the Delhi government additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to strengthen security arrangements.

Security agencies are also keeping an eye on social media activity. As per reports, some groups have issued calls on social media for gatherings in Delhi on October 10. Authorities are monitoring such calls to maintain law-and-order situation.

Police Step Up Border Security To Prevent Unauthorised Gatherings

Security has been beefed up at Delhi’s border areas in order to maintain law and order and prevent an unauthorised gathering in central Delhi. Protesters are not allowed to enter the capital city, as it disrupts public order.

The Police are monitoring movement towards Delhi and is allowed to take necessary action depending on the situation.

Police of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are also on alert.

Section 163 Imposed

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in the capital city. Gathering of more than five people will not be permitted. Depending on the situation, police may also regulate access to some routes and markets in the New Delhi area.

Security agencies are monitoring developments to prevent any law-and-order situation in the capital city.

Paramilitary Forces Deployed, Multi-Layered Barricades Set Up At Delhi Borders

Police are also keeping a watch on railway stations and the airports specially on groups arriving from other cities. Specialised units such as Special Cell and Crime Branch are instructed to track key organisers and members of groups expected to participate in the protest.

CJP Protest

The CJP on Thursday announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

However, the police have not granted permission for the proposed protest.