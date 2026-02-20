Home

Delhi Metro suicide: 17-Year-old student dies after jumping in front of train at Uttam Nagar East, probe on

A 17-year-old student from Najafgarh allegedly died after jumping in front of a Delhi Metro train at Uttam Nagar East station, prompting investigation and brief disruption on the Blue Line.

Delhi metro suicide case

On Friday morning at Uttam Nagar East Metro station in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar East Metro station area, a 17-year-old Delhi boy reportedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a Delhi Metro train. Police have reached the scene where the deceased’s body has been rushed to the hospital and declared dead. The train coming from the Dwarka side ran over his body.

Metro staff informed police after seeing someone jumping in front of the train

Delhi Police reach Uttam Nagar metro station

Reports claim that around 11: 07 am metro staff informed Delhi Police after they allegedly saw someone jumping on the tracks near platform number one. Staff and passengers were in shock when officials rushed to Platform No. 1, they discovered that a 17-year-old boy had jumped in front of the train and the train ran over his body. Before police and officials reached the platform, metro staff pulled the boy’s body out of the tracks.

Train services were disrupted after the incident on the Blue Line. Passengers faced delays on Friday morning when the service resumed between Mukarba Nagar and Uttam Nagar due to the unfortunate incident, with many passengers hoping for smooth travel to work. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed commuters of the delay on Friday morning and tried its best to keep Metro services normal between these stations.

Also read: Delhi Metro Big Update: DMRC to start bike taxis, autos and cabs — check 10 stations, service starts from january 31 Lajpat Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Nehru Place

Police investigations reveal personal problems led to suicide

Reports say the deceased studied for his Class 12 exams and hailed from Najafgarh. The teenager came to Uttam Nagar for coaching to prepare for further studies. Delhi Police sources said he was depressed due to personal reasons. Police investigations are underway to find out the reason for his depression.

He worked as a contractual driver for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and is the only child of his parents.

Family in Mourning as Delhi Police Probe Alleged Suicide

Police have moved the teenager’s body to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for a post-mortem. An inquest has been launched under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to find out what made him commit suicide. Delhi Police are conducting a suicide investigation to confirm if he was facing emotional problems due to academic or personal pressure.

This comes as several students have committed suicide over the past few months over personal reasons and stress. While investigations are underway, let us hope the deceased rests in peace, and his family prays for his soul.

