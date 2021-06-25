New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines, and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for the public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday) as advised by Delhi Police due to security reasons. Also Read - Fighting For Lives Of 2 Crore People Was Crime, Says Kejriwal On BJP’s Allegation Over Oxygen Audit Report

"As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday)," DMRC annoucned on Friday.