New Delhi: Following the instructions of Delhi Police, the services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Sunday, January, 26 on the account of security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations. “The services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Saturday, January 26 (Republic Day) as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

At Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations, the entry and exit of passengers will remain closed from 06:00 AM up to 12:00 PM. The Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will close entry and exit from 08:45 AM to 12:00 PM. Commuters can use the Central Secretariat station to interchange between Yellow and Violet line, DMRC said.

Furthermore, it informed that the metro schedules of Yellow Line (HUDA City Centre Samaypur Badli) and Red Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh) have also been partially modified. “The metro stations on Violet Line, namely ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, will remain open throughout the day. However, certain entry and exit gates at these stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 12:00 PM”, it added.

Notably, a multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place with the deployment of around 25,000 police personnel in and around Rajpath on account of Republic Day celebration which will be attended by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.