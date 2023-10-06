Delhi Metro To Extend Train Timings On Cricket World Cup Match Days; Details Inside

To facilitate the movement of spectators during the Cricket World Cup 2023 matches (day and night) scheduled to be held on 7th, 11th 15th, 25th October and 6th November 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Ferozeshah Kotla Grounds) in New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line)

New Delhi: To help spectators reach home smoothly after the ICC Cricket World Cup matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro will run extra trains and extend its last train timings by 30 minutes on all lines except the Airport Express Line on match days. The 50-over World Cup got underway in India on Thursday.

DMRC Plans To Facilitate Movement Of Spectators

“To facilitate the movement of spectators during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches (day and night) scheduled to be held on 7th, 11th 15th, 25th October and 6th November 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Ferozeshah Kotla Grounds) in New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line), the DMRC said in a statement.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: How To Reach Arun Jaitley Stadium

The old stadium is situated adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line that runs from Kashmere Gate station to Raja Nahar Singh station.

In anticipation of a sudden rush expected at the nearby metro stations after the match gets over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 24) by extending its last train timings by about 30 minutes, on all lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro, it said.

The DMRC will also deploy additional personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFA) at the Delhi Gate Metro station to cater the extra rush of spectators on the match day. it said. The last train timings may be subject to further adjustments based on the match requirements, and commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

(With inputs from PTI)

