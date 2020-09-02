New Delhi: Going in line with the guidelines of the Central government, the Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that it will operate Delhi Metro in phase 1 from September 7. Also Read - Unlock 4: Delhi Metro Gets Clearance For Restoring Services on September 7, to Release SOP Soon

The DMRC chief said that in first stage, Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts – first from 7 AM to 11 AM and second 4 PM to 8 PM. However, the normal operations will start from September 12.

DMRC chief Mangu Singh said that Delhi Metro Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will be operational from September 7.

“In phase 1, on September 7, we are planning to start Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre. In phase 2, on September 9, we will start three more lines, Blue Line, Pink Line and Gurgaon Line,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chief Mangu Singh said.

He said after observing the operation and its impact, we will introduce Red Line (Ghaziabad to Rithala), the Bahadurgarh line, and the Faridabad line in phase 3 on September 10.

As per the guidelines, a separate gate will be marked for exit only, and Smart Card and cashless/online transactions will be allowed for the metro travellers. Metro trains will not stop at stations where passengers are found not maintaining social distancing.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Metro services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 across the country and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask.

He said Metro stations in COVID-19 containment zones will, however, remain closed when services resume from September 7.

Puri said that wearing face mask will be mandatory during travel on Metro trains and added that masks will be provided to passengers on payment basis at stations.