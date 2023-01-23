Home

Delhi Metro To Provide Free Rides For People Attending Republic Day Parade | Check How To Avail Offer

The tickets or coupons will be issued for travel between 04:30 AM to 08:00 AM on Thursday.

फाइल फोटो

Republic Day 2023: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday said that DMRC will allow free rides in three metro stations- Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Mandi House for those who are willing to attend the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on 26 January.

It is important to note that the coupons can be collected from any stations of Delhi Metro. The tickets or coupons will be issued for travel between 04:30 AM to 08:00 AM on Thursday. However, the exit through these coupons can be availed till 02:00 PM.

Here are some of the important details:

The people attending the R-Day celebration have to exit from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only. People have to carry a government-issued photo Identity card and must produce it at the Metro station for collecting coupons. The coupons can be collected from any stations of Delhi Metro The tickets or coupons will be issued for travel between 04:30 AM to 08:00 AM on Thursday The exit through these coupons can be availed till 02:00 PM The metro operator will deploy additional Customer Facilitation Agents/staff at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, and Mandi House Metro stations to manage the expected additional rush.

“After the conclusion of the R-Day ceremony, these e-invitation card/e-ticket holders can again get entry from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only and exit from originating Metro station of the Delhi Metro by showing the same ticket (coupon),” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of DMRC.

The parking facilities of the metro station will also remain open for their convenience.