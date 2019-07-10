New Delhi: Delhi Metro would soon be providing free Wi-Fi to commuters even on moving trains, said reports on Wednesday.

This is likely to benefit over 27 lakh passengers of Metro trains running under Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. If things fall into place, the scheme would be available in the next few months.

Reports suggest that Wi-Fi would be available on the trains running on the airport line by end of December this year. Other stations getting the facility would be all those on the Yellow Line (Timur Badli-Hooda City Center).

Wi-Fi access was started in 2016 but it was available on Airport Express Line only. Now with the new plan in this direction, DMRC is planning to provide Wi-Fi facility inside running train on the Delhi Airport Line. According to the information coming out, unlimited internet access would be available for commuters.

DMRC officials believe that there will be no limit of download or surfing in the Wi-Fi facility. Every Metro train will be given speed up to 300 Mbps, but the download speed will be fixed according to the network load.

A DMRC official said that currently, the facility of free-Wi-Fi will be available in all except two lines of Metro. At the same time, free Wi-Fi will not be available on Magenta (Botanical Garden from Janakpuri West) and Pink (Majlis Park-Shiva Vihar) lines.

Currently, passengers are getting access to free Wi-Fi at 50 stations of Blue Line Metro. In 2017, Wi-Fi facility was provided on 50 stations of Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida City Center / Vaishali).