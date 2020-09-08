New Delhi: After a successful resumption along the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to resume services on the Blue Line, the city’s longest metro line that connects Dwarka Sec 21 to Electronic City/Vaishali, and Pink Line, from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, on Wednesday after a hiatus of 171 days. Also Read - Unlock 4: Uttar Pradesh Relaxes Lockdown Norms, Withdraws Weekend Curbs on Markets

“Re-opening of these two lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange metro stations from tomorrow as given below: Rajouri Garden, INA Delhi Haat, Mayur Vihar Phase – I, Karkarduma, Rajiv Chowk, Yamuna Bank, Anand Vihar ISBT, Azadpur and Sikanderpur,” Delhi Metro officials said in a statement. Also Read - School Reopening News: List of States Where Normal Classes Will Resume From Sept 21

While the Yellow Line metro service was restored on Monday, most people did not have the information about the availability of the Lines resulting in a bit of trouble for them. Also Read - Delhi Metro Resumes Operation: No Violation Reported on First Day, Over 15000 Commuters Avail Services | Roundup

It must be noted that trains are currently operating in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening in the first stage.

Under Stage 2 which begins tomorrow, the Blue, Pink and Gurgaon lines will be made operational with all safety measures and will be available from 7 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm, the DMRC said in its SOP regarding metro reopening.

After observing the operation and its impact, the DMRC will subsequently introduce Red Line (Ghaziabad to Rithala), the Bahadurgarh line, and the Faridabad line under stage 3 on September 10. Officials have said that all other metro services will be restored by September 12.