New Delhi: As Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot has hinted that Delhi Metro may soon resume its operations, reports are claiming that it could start as early as May 20 — two days after lockdown 4.0 starts. The final nod, however, will come from the Centre.

According to reports, all stations of Delhi and Noida have already been made COVID-19 ready by using stickers, while works are on in the stations stretching to Faridabad and Gurgaon. Initially, all routes will not be opened. A few will start functioning on a pilot basis.

"Specially trained housekeeping staffs are deployed in stations to clean passenger movement areas and associated equipment such as AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations," DMRC said in a tweet.

This is how metro stations in post-Corona times will look like.

No rushing, crowding will be allowed in front of the gates as social distance markings have already been made.

At present, DMRC is taking up the necessary cleaning mechanisms inside the trains and indoor areas of stations such as entrance lobbies, corridors, staircases, escalators, elevators, security area etc.

Other necessary logistical arrangements such as provision for hand sanitization/thermal screening at stations and installation of social distancing related signages are also being handled in the interim.