New Delhi: India's first driverless metro train is set to be rolled out later this month in the national capital. The train will be flagged off on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West- Botanical Garden) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), sources said.

PM Likely to Flag Off Train:

Official sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be the one to flag off the first driverless train of the country.

“A proposal has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office to flag off the driverless train around December 25,” a source said.

When will the train start?

“Our driverless metro train, which will be the first in the country, is ready to be flagged off. We have made all preparations on our part,” the source said.

A senior official from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said efforts are being made to start the new driverless train system on Christmas i.e December 25, 2020 as Delhi Metro will complete 18 years of operation on the day.

Delhi Metro began its commercial operation on December 25, 2002, a day after the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated DMRC’s first stretch, spanning 8.2 km from Shahdara to Tis Hazari with just six stations.

Which line will it operate on?

The Delhi Metro driverless trains are to operate on the Magenta Line and the Pink Line, made as part of the Phase-III of the DMRC.

The DMRC now has 10 lines with 242 stations and on regular days, the average daily ridership of the Delhi Metro is over 26 lakh.

Will the trains be completely driverless & unattended?

Although, initially drivers will be deputed for operating the trains they would be gradually withdrawn to move to Unattended Train Operation (UTO).

“These new-generation trains are suitable to eventually run on UTO mode, that is, train operators will not be required to operate these trains and the Operations Control Centres (OCC) of the Delhi Metro system will directly regulate the movement of the trains,” a DMRC official had earlier said.

Driverless trains to get these advanced features:

The Delhi Metro in September 2017 had started full signalling trials of its new ‘driverless trains’ along a 20-km-long stretch on the Pink Line, which was yet to be commissioned back then.

The trials were to test the automation of the new metro trains, equipped with Unattended Train Operations (UTO) and CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) signalling systems, which will significantly increase their frequency.

The driver-less trains, having six coaches, are equipped with several advanced features. These new trains of the Delhi Metro have undergone significant technological as well as eco-friendly upgrades and many additional features have been added to increase passenger comfort. They are designed for a maximum speed of 95 kmph and operational speed of 85 kmph, the Delhi Metro had earlier said.

“These trains would be more energy efficient than the earlier trains of the Delhi Metro because of improved design features such as better regeneration of energy during braking, energy efficient sub systems like LED lighting and air conditioning systems,” the DMRC had said.

The trains would run on the over 58 km-long Majlish Park-Shiv Vihar (Line 7) and the over 38 km-long Janakpuri (West)-Botanical Garden (Line 8) corridors of the Phase-III of the DMRC.

Each coach can accommodate a maximum of 380 passengers, which translates to 2,280 passengers in each train set of six coaches. The cabin-less trains would be able to accommodate 40 commuters more in a six coach train as the driver’s cab will not be required in such trains.

(With PTI inputs)