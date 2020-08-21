New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) are jointly going to develop a multi-level car parking facility in Central Delhi, which will be able to accommodate more than 3,000 cars. Also Read - Delhi Metro Resume News: DMRC Hints at Restarting Services Soon | Read Latest Updates Here

The car parking facility will be a part of an integrated station complex at Nabi Karim. The DMRC had earlier constructed a multi-level parking facility at the New Delhi Metro station on the Airport Express Line.

While an interchange facility for the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg Metro corridor and the proposed Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor of Phase IV will come up underground, a six-storey fully automated car parking facility along with a three-storey commercial complex will be constructed above the station structure.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for the project on Friday between DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh and NrDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti. The ceremony was held in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and NrDMC Mayor Jai Prakash.

“As part of the scope of work, DMRC will construct the integrated sub-structure for the station and NrDMC will construct the super structure for the parking as well as commercial facilities through the concessionaire. They will also operate and maintain the parking facility and the commercial block,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC.

The Metro station will consist of four underground levels and on the surface, the building shall have a formation of ground floor plus eight floors. Above the surface, three floors shall be used for commercial purposes and six shall be utilised for parking.

The total land area would be around 25,000 square metres located at Shahi Idgah Road, Sadar Bazar.

“This parking facility will significantly reduce parking-related problems in the Nabi Karim area which faces urban challenges such as congestion and lack of parking space,” Dayal said.