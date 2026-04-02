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Big update for Delhi Metro as DMRC announces services to begin at 3 am on THIS date; Details inside

Big update for Delhi Metro as DMRC announces services to begin at 3 am on THIS date; Details inside

Are you planning to participate in the PNB Soldierathon Marathon in New Delhi? The marathon is slated to take place on Sunday (April 5) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Delhi Metro Rail Corpora

DMRC announced that the metro services in Delhi-NCR will start as early as 3:00 am

Are you planning to participate in the PNB Soldierathon Marathon in New Delhi? The marathon is slated to take place on Sunday (April 5) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on March 2 announced that commuters will be able to see services as early as 3 am due to the marathon. It further announced that special arrangements for the marathon has been made.

Here is all you need to know about the arrangement on April 5.

What did the DMRC announce?

DMRC announced that the metro services in Delhi-NCR will start as early as 3:00 am on Sunday (April 4). This change came into effect due to facilitate participants of the PNB Soldierathon Delhi 2026.

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The marathon will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday (April 5). The announcement further said that trains will operate at 30-minute intervals until 6:00 am, after which normal Sunday schedules will resume.

Announcing the same on social media platform X, DMRC wrote, “Early metro services at 03:00 AM on 5th April, 2026 (Sunday) to facilitate participants of the PNB Soldierathon Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.”

Early metro services at 03:00 AM on 5th April, 2026 (Sunday) to facilitate participants of the PNB Soldierathon Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/zBDMHzB3Yx — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 2, 2026

Which routes will be impacted?

Some of the routes will be impacted by the early metro services. These routes include Samaypur Badli-Millennium City Centre, Gurugram on the Yellow Line, Dwarka Sec-21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali on the Blue Line, and Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh on the Violet Line.

Notably, there will be no change in the metro services on other lines which will operate as per standard Sunday timetable.

What is the PNB Soldierathon Marathon?

The PNB Soldierathon 2026 is a marquee half-marathon organised by Punjab National Bank (PNB) to honor the Indian Armed Forces. Under the theme ‘Run with Soldiers, Run for Soldiers,’ it promotes fitness, national pride, and civil-military bonding, featuring both physical and virtual runs to support wounded soldiers.

The event celebrates PNB’s 132nd Foundation Day while supporting the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre and promoting the “Fit India Movement”. Some of the categories include Half Marathon, 10 kilometer, and 5 kilometer.

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