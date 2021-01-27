New Delhi: After a violent turn of events during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday resumed services on all lines except Lal Quila metro station (Red Fort) and Jama Masjid metro station to avoid any untoward activity. Metro services had been shut all across central, north and west Delhi yesterday after the farmers’ protest in the national capital turned rogue. Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Missing Since Jan 26, Named in Tractor Rally Violence Case by Delhi Police

Entry into several “sensitive” areas in Central Delhi will continue to be limited as the police maintain tight vigilance across the national capital and at the borders. However, there are no plans to shut metro stations on Wednesday, the Delhi Police reiterated.

The Delhi Metro had shut operations on the Green Line, Grey Line and a few other stations where tensions escalated after protesting farmers breached security orders.

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers’ demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers and clashed with police in multiple places, leading to chaos in well-known landmarks of Delhi and suburbs. Waves of violence ebbed and flowed in the capital city through the day, leaving the two-month peaceful movement by farmers in tatters.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, alleged that some “antisocial elements” infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement.

The union condemned and regretted the “undesirable” and “unacceptable” events. “We dissociate ourselves from all such elements that have violated our discipline. We appeal strongly to everyone to stick to the route and norms of the parade, and not indulge in any violent action or anything that taints national symbols and dignity. We appeal to everyone to desist from any such acts,” it added.