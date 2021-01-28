Delhi Metro Update: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that the entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station have been shut. However, normal service is available on all other stations. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Records 96 New Cases, Logs Below 100 For First Time in 9 Months

Further, entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station have also been closed. Commuters can use the exit gates of the Jama Masjid metro station, DMRC said.

The Delhi Traffic Police today informed that NH-24, the route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad, has been opened.

Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation https://t.co/wwRcmxUxSo — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

On January 26, metro services were shut all across central, north and west Delhi yesterday after the farmers’ protest in the national capital turned rogue. On Wednesday as well, many routes were shut by the Delhi Police which led to traffic congestion in many areas of Delhi.

Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 were closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad were asked to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway. The route from Minto Road to Connaught Place was also closed.

On Tuesday, traffic went haywire on national capital roads as the tractor parade taken out by farmers spilled into many parts of the city and reached Central Delhi’s ITO and Red Fort areas despite police raising barricades and checkpoints at multiple places.