New Delhi: There was a delay in services between Nehru Place and Badarpur on the violet line on Thursday morning, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told ANI. However, there were normal services on other lines of the Delhi Metro.

The cause of the delay is not yet known. More details are awaited.

The violet line is one of the six lines of the Delhi Metro that connects Kashmere Gate station in New Delhi with Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad. The line consists of 32 metro stations with a total length of 40.35 kilometres.

Earlier on May 29, services were affected for nearly two hours on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro due to a technical snag in the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section of the corridor, officials said. The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shahid Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad. “Due to an OHE (overhead electricity) issue on the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section, train services were affected. As a result, trains were temporarily run in two separate loops,” a senior DMRC official said. Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were run on a single line until the sang was rectified, he said. Only one station Jhilmil falls on the Shahdara and Dilshad Garden section.