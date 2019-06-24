New Delhi: The violet line of the Delhi Metro will be undertaking planned track maintenance work at one of the reversal sides of trains at Kashmere Gate station for about a week starting today, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

Commuters must note that the frequency of trains on the violet line may witness slight variation during the maintenance period. Hence, they are requested to keep some time in hand to avoid any inconvenience.

The violet line is one of the six lines of the Delhi Metro that connects Kashmere Gate station in New Delhi with Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad. The line consists of 32 metro stations with a total length of 40.35 kilometres.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: Violet Line Update-DMRC will be undertaking planned track maintenance work at 1 of the reversal sides of trains at Kashmere Gate station for around 1 week starting today.Due to this, frequency of trains may witness slight variation during this period pic.twitter.com/3zSDVIOv3l — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

Last week on Friday, services on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were affected for five hours following a massive fire at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj corridor. However, the operations were resumed later. “Train services have resumed between Botanical Garden and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. Thank you for your patience,” the DMRC had tweeted. On the same day, metro services between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj were stopped temporarily due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section.

On June 6, a delay in services between Nehru Place and Badarpur was reported on the violet line, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had told ANI. However, other lines of the Delhi Metro were operating normally.