New Delhi: The Delhi Metro services on Yellow Line on Tuesday have reportedly been affected due to a technical snag. Following the fault, train movement between the Qutub Minar and Sultanpur stations have been withdrawn.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that feeder bus service will run between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar to facilitate passengers, travelling on the line.

“Due to an issue at Chattarpur, train services will be run in following loops temporarily – between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur, between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar. There will be no train movement between Sultanpur & Qutub Minar and we’ll update when the issue is rectified,” DMRC said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in northwest Delhi and Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.