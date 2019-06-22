New Delhi: A delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat on the yellow line was reported on Saturday morning, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) told news agency ANI. Metro is operating normally on all other lines.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): Yellow Line Update – Delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines. pic.twitter.com/mnXCJDm0pS — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019

In an earlier incident which took place on Friday, services on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were affected for five hours following a massive fire at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj corridor. However, the operations were resumed later. “Train services have resumed between Botanical Garden and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. Thank you for your patience,” the DMRC had tweeted.

On the same day, metro services between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj were stopped temporarily due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section.