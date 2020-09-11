New Delhi: After being closed for 173 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has resumed services on Magenta and Grey Lines on Friday. Notably, this is the second stage of the graded manner in which Metro services are being restored after hiatus of over 5 months. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

The metro trains, in this stage, will operate in batches of six-hour each from 7 am to 1 pm and 4-10 pm. Services on other lines which had reopened under stage one from Monday through Thursday will now also follow the stage two schedule. Also Read - Delhi Metro Latest News: Operations to Start at 6 AM on All Sections From September 13, Announces DMRC

Yesterday, Red, Violet and Green Lines were made operational. Yellow Line and Rapid Metro were the first ones to be reopened on Monday, followed by Blue Line and Pink Line resuming services on Wednesday. Also Read - Delhi Metro Adds Red, Green, Violet Lines on Day 4 to Resume Services Across City; 7 Lines Open Now

Metro services across India, except in Mumbai resumed in a graded manner from Sept 7 with strict safety measures. However, the corridors in COVID-19 containment zones will remain shut. The resumption of metro services comes at a time when the several parts of the country is reportedly witnessing a second wave of COVID-19.

The epidemiologists believe that resumption of the Metro will further increase the infection in the city, on the other hand, the government has asserted that both lives and livelihood are important.

The DMRC has also advised the passengers to travel responsibly and commute if it’s only necessary.