New Delhi: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was, on Saturday morning, out of fever. His health conditions will be monitored at the ICU for the next 24 hours, his office said in a statement. The minister was admitted to Max Hospital on Friday evening for plasma therapy — in which the plasma of a person already cured of COVID-19, and therefore having the required antibody, is transferred to the body of a patient.

The minister was tested positive on June 17, after being tested negative once. Initially, he was undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. On Friday, his condition worsened, following which he was put on oxygen support.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from East Delhi, Atishi, as well as party functionary Akshay Marathe, had also tested positive for coronavirus on the same day.