Delhi Monsoon BIG Update: Widespread rain likely to reach National Capital, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad by THIS date, IMD issues alert

New Delhi: The national capital sizzled under intense heat on Monday, with the Ridge area station recording a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has also said that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) between June 25 and June 30.
It is important to note that the announcement comes after thunderstorms and scattered rainfall brought much-needed relief from the blistering summer heat across Delhi-NCR. The brief spell of rain last week led to a drop in temperatures and improved weather conditions. However, the main focus is on the arrival of the monsoon, which remains crucial for the region after weeks of scorching heat. The southwest monsoon officially arrived over Kerala on June 4, three days later than its normal onset date.
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Despite the delayed start, weather experts believe the monsoon is likely to advance steadily and cover most parts of the country by the third week of June, as per the report.
The air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 151, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’
The maximum temperature for Tuesday is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD, with strong surface winds predicted during the daytime.
1. When is the monsoon expected to reach Delhi-NCR?
The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, between June 25 and June 30 as per the IMD forecast.
2. Will Delhi witness a downpour before the monsoon officially arrives?
Yes. IMD has forecast light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in Delhi-NCR during the coming days
3. Which NCR cities are likely to receive widespread rainfall?
Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are all expected to witness rain and thunderstorm activity
4. Has IMD issued any weather alert for Delhi-NCR?
Yes. IMD has issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR. The alert level may vary depending on local weather conditions.
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