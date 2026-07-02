Delhi Monsoon: Light rains bring much-needed relief to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad after days of humid weather

Delhi rains: Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heatwave-like conditions in the national capital and its adjoining

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Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD forecasts thunderstorms, showers – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI

Delhi rains: Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heatwave-like conditions in the national capital and its adjoining areas. Delhi has been experiencing hot and humid weather for the past few days. Although the temperatures are not always reaching extreme levels, the elevated humidity has pushed up the ‘feels-like’ temperature, leaving residents grappling with sticky and oppressive weather. When will it rain in Delhi? This question has been lingering in everyone’s minds.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the weather in Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky, with the possibility of a spell of light rain at many places and moderate rain at isolated places. The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph, which may reach up to 60 kmph during the morning and forenoon.

“Another spell of very light to light rain/thunderstorm/lightning/ gusty winds speed 40-50 kmph reaching to 60 kmph towards evening/night,” the weather department stated. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32°C to 34°C and 22°C to 24°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) at many places, and the maximum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to 5.0°C) at most places over Delhi.

IMD stated, “The predominant surface wind is likely to be from southeast direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 18 kmph from the east direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease becoming up to 15 kmph from the east direction during evening and night.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab from July 2 to July 7. West Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive widespread rainfall on July 1 and 2, while East Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness similar conditions on July 6 and 7. In Rajasthan, widespread rainfall has been forecast over East Rajasthan from July 5 to July 7. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on July 1, West Uttar Pradesh from July 3 to July 7, East Uttar Pradesh from July 1 to July 5, West Rajasthan from July 1 to July 7, and East Rajasthan from July 1 to July 4.