New Delhi: Residents of the national capital woke up to cloudy skies, which soon gave way to heavy showers, on Tuesday morning.

The showers, which were intermittent, brought respite to the people from the sweltering heat. However, these also resulted in waterlogging in different parts of the city, including ITO, Safdarjung Enclave and RK Puram. Traffic jams have also been reported from across Delhi.

According to weather officials, Delhi is likely to witness light to moderate rains till Wednesday, while on Thursday, it is likely to witness thundershowers. During this time, they say, the maximum temperature will hover around 32-33 degrees Celsius.

However, a good spell of Monsoon rains is expected around August 11-12.

Besides Delhi, other cities of the National Capital Region (NCR), too, witnessed showers on Tuesday morning. People from Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram took to social media to express anger with the state of affairs in their respective cities.

Meanwhile, rains have continued to wreak havoc in other parts of the country. While Central Railways has diverted various trains to and from Maharashtra, the NDRF had to be called in to rescue people stuck due to floods in various parts of the state.

Also, earlier today, the Pune-Bengaluru highway had to be closed for traffic due to waterlogging following heavy rains in the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that rainfall will remain active over south Konkan and further down South.