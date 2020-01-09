

New Delhi: A 3,000-km march started from Mumbai in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 under the banner of Rashtra Manch, a political platform floated by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. On Thursday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar flagged off the march.

Called the “Gandhi Shanti Yatra”, it will cross five states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana — before culminating in New Delhi’s Rajghat on January 30, the day of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. This is supported by farmers’ organisation Shetakari Jagran Manch.

Hey Delhi, it’s your turn now to show your solidarity with the Students of India. Lets march together against mob violence and in defense of inclusive public education. Please come with posters in your hand and love in your heart for all our fellow-citizens. See you tomorrow. ✊ pic.twitter.com/XmrP9reQCN — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) January 8, 2020

In Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union has called for a citizen’s march — three days after violence broke out in JNU campus. Apart from JNUSU, hundreds of civil society organisations and citizens are expected to join the protest demanding resignation of JNU VC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, punishment to those involved in the campus violence on Sunday, rolling back of IHA manual and to bring an immediate end to punitive actions against JNU students.