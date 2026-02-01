Home

News

Big relief for Rajasthan travellers as Dausa-Kota section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway opens by...

Big relief for Rajasthan travellers as Dausa-Kota section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway opens by…

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway’s Dausa–Kota stretch opens by Holi, cutting travel time from five hours to two, boosting connectivity, student travel, trade, tourism and regional growth across Rajasthan with faster safer roads.

Road connectivity in Rajasthan is going to see a major change soon. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’s Dausa-Kota section is likely to open for vehicles before Holi in 2026. NHAI officials expect that the stretch will reduce travel time for commuters, students and cargo between Kota and Dausa significantly.

Officials hope to complete work on the expressway’s Dausa Kota stretch before February to allow traffic movement from March onward. It currently takes about five hours to commute between Kota and Dausa via road. However, the upcoming expressway between the two cities will cut it down to nearly two hours of drive time.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Dausa-Kota stretch likely to open by Holi 2026

NHAI officials working on the expressway project are on a deadline to complete the pending work before February. The stretch, which cuts through Kota and Dausa districts in Rajasthan is likely to facilitate smooth movement of traffic from March 2026.

The distance between Kota and Dausa will take commuters only about two hours to travel by car, once the expressway opens. Many students travel from Dausa to Kota for educational institutes as there is no direct train route. Vehicles will move seamlessly between Delhi and Mumbai via this new expressway as well.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Completion work between Lakheri (Bundi) and Sawai Madhopur is in progress

NHAI officials said that surface finishing and linkage work between Lakheri (Bundi) and Sawai Madhopur is underway and expected to complete soon. Travelers will be able to drive from Kota-Dausa to Delhi without any hindrance once this section is finished.

The Darra Tunnel in Jhalawar which runs through Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve is expected to be completed by March. The tunnel will allow easier connectivity to western Rajasthan.

Benefits of the Dausa-Kota stretch for commuters

Industry experts believe the inauguration of the Dausa-Kota stretch will create new business avenues for education, tourism, trade and healthcare sectors in north and west Rajasthan. The speedy expressway connection will help people commute for work or education purposes and transport goods at a faster rate.

Increased traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will also help popular tourist attractions like Ranthambore National Park. Small industrial development can be seen in Kota and Dausa as better road connections are built.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.