New Delhi: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is slated to be completed by 2023, will have four lanes for electric vehicles. With the rapid urbanisation, vehicular pollution in India has grown at an alarming rate. According to a report by environment think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the number of registered vehicles in the country has grown up 700 times from 0.3 million in 1951 to 210 million in 2015.

The government's plan to construct a separate 'e-highway' on the 1,300-kilometre-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway where trucks and buses can run at a speed of 120 kmph is seen as an effort to address pollution concerns.

Here are some of the important details of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: