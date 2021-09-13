New Delhi: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is slated to be completed by 2023, will have four lanes for electric vehicles. With the rapid urbanisation, vehicular pollution in India has grown at an alarming rate. According to a report by environment think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the number of registered vehicles in the country has grown up 700 times from 0.3 million in 1951 to 210 million in 2015.Also Read - Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari Take Flight in India's First 'Emergency Landing' Drill on Rajasthan Highway | Top Quotes
The government’s plan to construct a separate ‘e-highway’ on the 1,300-kilometre-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway where trucks and buses can run at a speed of 120 kmph is seen as an effort to address pollution concerns. Also Read - IAF Aircraft With Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari Onboard Conducts Emergency Landing Drill on Rajasthan Highway. Watch Video
Here are some of the important details of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway:
Also Read - We Will Not Be Scared: BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams Uddhav Govt Over Narayan Rane's Arrest
- The planned e highway on the Delhi Mumbai Expressway is expected to bring down logistics costs across the country by 70 per cent.
- The 1,350 km long Greenfield Expressway will cost around Rs 1 lakh crore.
- The new expressway will reduce the distance between Delhi-Mumbai by 150 km.
- Commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses will be able to use this e highway and ply at a speed of 120 km per hour.
- According to the reports, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce almost 850 million kg of carbon dioxide emissions. Apart from this, 32 crore liters of fuel will be saved every year.
- For security, a 1.5 meter high wall will be built on both sides of the road. Toll plazas will be built in slip lanes instead of highways.
- Over passes will be made for animals after every 2.5 kms.
- Apart from this, many under passes will also be made for the convenience of the people.
- Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has urged private players to invest alongside the government in developing the proposed electric lane on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
- Serious players willing to invest in the Rs 1.03 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will get support from the government in terms of policies.
- The express way will have restaurants, food courts, convenience stores, fuel stations, EV charging points and toilets.
- The lights on the Greenfield Expressway will run on solar power.
- The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cut down the travel time between the two cities to just 12-13 hours.