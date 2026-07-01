7 killed, over 15 injured after bus rams into truck, catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The accident happened near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station area around 2:30 am when the bus, travelling from Rishikesh to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, reportedly collided with a trailer.

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In a tragic incident, seven people were killed, and several people were injured after a passenger bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district early Wednesday. According to the news agency PTI report, police stated that over 15 others were injured. The accident happened near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station area.

The accident happened near Dhanawda under the Kolwa police station area around 2:30 am when the bus, travelling from Rishikesh to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, reportedly collided with a trailer(truck). The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire. Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit told PTI that five victims were charred to death in the blaze, while two others succumbed to severe head injuries. “The bus was travelling from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it collided with a truck moving ahead of it on the expressway,” he said. The bus was operated by Hans Travels of Indore, according to the police.

Taking to X, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The news of the deaths of several people in a horrific road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa district is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. May God grant them strength during this difficult time and provide peace to the souls of the departed. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”

The impact of the collision triggered a massive fire in both vehicles, sparking panic among the passengers.According to the SP, the injured were rescued and shifted to the Dausa District Hospital for treatment. Police, fire brigade personnel, and local administration teams rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The blaze was later brought under control.