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  • Delhi-Mumbai Expressway BIG update: Nitin Gadkari shares key detail on completion; travel time from Delhi to Nariman Point and Jawaharlal Nehru Port

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway BIG update: Nitin Gadkari shares key detail on completion; travel time from Delhi to Nariman Point and Jawaharlal Nehru Port

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday confirmed that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be completed within the next two years. After the project is finished, p

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 9, 2026, 2:14 PM IST
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway BIG update: Nitin Gadkari shares key detail on completion; travel time from Delhi to Nariman Point and Jawaharlal Nehru Port
दिल्ली मुंबई एक्सप्रेसवे कहां बनी है यह 8 लेन वाली सुरंग?

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday confirmed that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be completed within the next two years. After the project is finished, people will be able to drive from Delhi to Mumbai’s Nariman Point and Jawaharlal Nehru Port in nearly 12 hours. Gadkari made the announcement during a public meeting in Mandana, where he reviewed the progress of the expressway and inspected the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve Tunnel. He said nearly 75 to 80 per cent of the Rs. 1.10 lakh crore expressway project has already been completed.

He assured the public that the remaining work would be finished within two years, making the expressway fully operational and significantly reducing travel time between Delhi and Mumbai.

Read more: 7 killed, over 15 injured after bus rams into truck, catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The minister also announced two new highway projects for Kota and nearby areas. He said the government has approved a 10-km, four-lane Mukundara Bypass on the Kota-Jhalawar stretch of NH-52 at a cost of Rs. 551 crore. Construction is expected to begin within the next three months.

In addition, Gadkari said a 21-km, four-lane greenfield road from Alantpura to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has also received approval. The project, estimated to cost Rs. 1,000 crore, is also expected to start within the next three months.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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