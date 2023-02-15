Home

Section Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Opens For Public Today. Check Details Here

A section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway -- Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch -- is opening for public today.

The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch will cut down travel time between the capital city and Jaipur by two hours. (File Photo)

New Delhi: A section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12, is opening for public today. The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section is set to open for public at 8 am.

“The expressway will be opened for the common people from Wednesday. The first toll plaza has been made near Nuh, where the car FASTag will be scanned. Basic facilities will be made available on the expressway soon,” Mudit Garg, Project Director of NHAI, was quoted as saying in a report by Mint.

The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch will cut down travel time between the capital city and Jaipur by two hours.

Total one way toll for a private car on the New Delhi-Jaipur route will be Rs 585. Toll on the new-way will be based on total number of kilometres travelled.

The eight-lane expressway will have a 120kmph speed limit for cars with wayside facilities every 30km.

It will allow a Jaipur commuter to reach Delhi in less than four hours via Sohna, Dausa, Lalsot stretch. “Drivers will be able to reach Dausa in Rajasthan from Alipur in Sohna via Rajeev Chowk using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway,” the NHAI official said.

The Sohna-Dausa section will cover 160km in Haryana and pass through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts. It will cover 11 villages in the Gurugram district, seven villages in Palwal and 47 villages in the Nuh district.

The entire stretch has CCTV surveillance and at every 20 km, speed detection boards have been installed to alert drivers about the speed of their vehicles.

The first toll plaza of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section has been made near Nuh in Haryana. This is where the car FASTag will be scanned.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.