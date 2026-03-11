Home

Big Boost for Delhi–Mumbai Expressway as Modi government clears 4-Lane Badnawar–Petlawad–Thandla–Timarwani corridor; check route details

The project will provide direct connectivity from Ujjain to the Timarwani interchange on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

Representational Image (File)

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway BIG update: In a big update for commuters of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the development of a 4-lane corridor on the Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani section of National Highway-752D which will provide connectivity from Ujjain to the Timrawani interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Here are all the details you need to know about the 4-lane corridor on the Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani section and how it would connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

How will the 4-lane corridor help people of Ujjain?

Stretching across a length of 80.45 kilometres with a total capital cost of Rs 3,839.42 crore, the primary purpose of the proposed four-lane project corridor is to improve travel efficiency with a reduction in travel time by about one hour. Notably, the 70.40 km Ujjain–Badnawar section has already been upgraded from 2-lane to 4-lane.

The Badnawar–Timrawani stretch is an existing intermediate lane (5.5m) with poor geometry, with a speed of a mere 20-50 kmph. Upgrading this section will complete the direct 4-lane connectivity from Ujjain to Timrawani interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) with a speed of 80-100 kmph.

What is the significance of Timarwani–Thandla–Petlawad–Badnawar–Ujjain corridor?

The Timarwani–Thandla–Petlawad–Badnawar–Ujjain corridor is the shortest route for traffic from Gujarat and Maharashtra to Ujjain. The upgradation of the Timarwani–Badnawar section will strengthen inter-state connectivity and enable efficient movement of traffic, and would also take care of the surge in traffic during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in April 2028.

The Badnawar-Petlawad Thandla-Timarwani section traverses through the tribal regions of Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar & Jhabua districts. Notably, arts of Dhar are covered under the Aspirational Blocks Programme of NITI Aayog, a report by IANS news agency said.

Good news for residents of Indore, Pithampur, Ujjain and Dewas

The upgrade of this section will enable quicker and more direct connectivity from the Ujjain- Badnawar-Timarwani corridor to the Delhi- Mumbai Expressway. The improved link is expected to lower logistics costs, allow smoother transportation of raw materials and finished products and enhance access to major industrial centres in Indore, Pithampur, Ujjain and Dewas. How will the new project help in better safety and seamless traffic flow? The new proposed project of the Government of India will offer high-speed connectivity with a focus on better safety and seamless traffic flow, helping reduce travel time, congestion and operating expenses, strengthening the basic infrastructure in the region and supporting the overall economic development of the Dhar and Jhabua districts including the nearby regions of the state. (With IANS inputs)

