Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot Section, All You Need To Know

The new stretch is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours. The entire Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be opened in 2024.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and laid the foundation stone road projects worth more than Rs. 18,100 crores in Dausa, Rajasthan. During the event, PM Modi said, “For the last 9 yrs, the central govt is continuously making huge investments in infrastructure. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor are going to become two strong pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country.”

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other leaders were present on the stage during the function. The new stretch is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours. The entire Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be opened in 2024.

All You Need To Know About Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa

The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch is set to reduce the travel time between the national capital and Jaipur considerably.

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

The expressway will benefit the Sariska National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Ranthambore National Park as well as cities such as Jaipur and Ajmer.

Rajasthan is already known for its tourism sector and the attraction will increase further with the new infrastructure project

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest with a length of 1,386 km.

It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours

The expressway will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and as many multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with the new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

It will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country

