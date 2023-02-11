Home

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be Inaugurated Today: Here’s How It Will Boost Road Connectivity in Region

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Latest Update: The first stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway — India’s longest expressway with length of 1,386 km — will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Notably, the expressway will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours.

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, the 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region. This section of the expressway will also reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

PM Modi will launch road development projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore from Dausa and will visit Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Excellent road infrastructure

The PMO said PM Modi’s emphasis on the building of excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in “New India” is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world class expressways across the country.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the India’s longest with the length of 1,386 km. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours, it said.

Major Boost For Road Connectivity in The Region

The expressway will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and eight multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.

The expressway will provide connectivity to 93 NMP nodes, 8 MMLPs, Greenfield airports(Jewar and Navi Mumbai) and ports(JNPT).

