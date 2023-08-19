Home

Delhi Mumbai Expressway To Be Ready In A Few Months, Will Cover 1424 KM In Just 12 Hours: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a media gathering, has announced that the expressway connecting Mumbai and New Delhi shall be ready in a few months and it will take just 12 hours to cover 1,424 KM.

Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in India has recently announced that the expressway being built between Delhi and Mumbai will be ready in the coming months and will cover the huge distance of 1,408 KM in just 12 hours. Nitin Gadkari discussed these projects at the Aaj Tak G20 Summit in New Delhi.

‘Delhi Mumbai Highway Ready Soon’

During the gathering, as mentioned earlier, Nitin Gadkari brought everyone’s attention to the Delhi Mumbai expressway which is being constructed to join the two metropolitan cities. The minister as said that this expressway will be launc hed by February, 2024 and the time taken to travel a distance of 1,408 KM between the two cities will reduce to just 12 hours, whereas now it takes about 25 hours.

Nitin Gadkari also said that the road network in the country is of 65 lakh KM and a road is being constructed to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari; money is being saved on every highway and expressway. The union minister has also revealed that roads to Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal are also being built from India.

The first stage of this expressway was inaugurated on February 12, 2023 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi; the first stretch of this expressway is 229 km long and links Delhi to Jaipur which can be covered in just 3.5 hours. This expressway will cross six states, namely Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra; it will connect cities like Kota, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, Vadodara and Surat. This Delhi-Mumbai expressway is expected to have 40 interchanges, thus improving connectivity to Jaipur, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

