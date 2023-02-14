Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Check Toll Rates, Car Speed Limit, Full Route, Other Details Here

Home

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours.

Mumbai-Delhi Expressway: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first stage of the 1,386 km Delhi to Mumbai mega expressway on February 12. He launched the 229 km streath of the expressway linking Delhi to Jaipur in Rajasthan. The first stage of the expressway would cut down travel time between the capital city and Jaipur, to just 3.5 hours. Once completed, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will allow a travel time of just 12 hours between the two major cities. While the entire project is expected to be completed by 2024, here are the speed limit, toll charge and other details that might help you plan your next road trip.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours. The Expressway will cross six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. Till Khalilpur which is about 20 km from the starting point,one has to pay a toll tax of Rs. 90 while travelling in a light vehicle and Rs. 145 for light commercial vehicle, according to a report in Mint. If one travels to Barkapara one has to pay Rs. 500 while travelling in a light vehicle and Rs. 805 for light commercial vehicle. Apart from Khalilpur and Barkapara, there will be toll gates at Samsabad, Shital, Pinan, Dungarpur as well. The highest toll one has to pay is Rs. 3215 for the vehicles having seven axels till Barkapara from the entry point. Vehicles entering from Sohna will have to pay this toll on alighting at Khalilpur Loop located in the Western Peripheral. The legal top speed limit allowed on the expressway is set at 120 kilometres per hour. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has 40 interchanges that will improve connectivity to Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat. The Sohna-Dausa stretch will cover 160km in Haryana and pass through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts. It will cover 11 villages in the Gurugram district, seven villages in Palwal and 47 villages in the Nuh district.

The entire project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 98,000 crores. The expressway is expected to have a positive impact on the development trajectory of adjoining regions and contribute to the economic transformation of the country.

