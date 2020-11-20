New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly planning to stop flights from Delhi to Mumbai. Besides, train services between the two metro cities could also be suspended. Also Read - How India is Planning to Handle Distribution of Temperature-sensitive COVID-19 Vaccine in Country | Know Here

Though an official confirmation is awaited, sources in the Maharashtra government told a leading portal that a formal order regarding the same will be issued soon.

"The action is being considered following a spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi", India Today quoted sources as saying.

Notably, the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level. Yesterday, the city had reported 7,456 coronavirus case, after which the total tally rose to over 5.1 lakh, even as 98 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,041.

The highest single-day spike till date — 8593 cases — was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded. Ninety-eight fatalities were recorded on Thursday, pushing the toll in the national capital to over 8,000-mark.