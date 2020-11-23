New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government will soon take a final decision on allowing transport to and from the national capital, which is reporting a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. Speaking to a leading portal, cabinet Minister Vijay Waddetiwar asserted that the state will take a call on whether it would allow flights, train, and road travel to Delhi within a week—eight days to be specific. Also Read - Indian Railways to Stop Operating All Trains From December 1? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral WhatsApp Message

Apart from Delhi, the Thackeray government is looking at the situation in Gujarat. If Gujarat declares lockdown, then people will anyway not be able to come out of the state or go in,” the minister added. Also Read - Order to Shut Punjabi Basti And Janata Markets in West Delhi Withdrawn

A couple of days ago, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had asserted that they are yet to receive any such information on the suspension of flights between Delhi and Mumbai. Talking to ET Now, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that they “haven’t received any such info on suspending flights between Mumbai- Delhi.” Also Read - Delhi HC Refuses To Entaintain Plea Seeking Imposition Of Lockdown In National Capital

The Ministry of Railways had also issued a clarification. It had tweeted,”There have been reports in a section of media today about the cancellation of certain trains on Delhi Mumbai sector. It may be clarified that Railways has NOT taken any decision regarding cancellation of trains on Mumbai Delhi sector.”