New Delhi: Dismissing media reports which claimed that flight and train services between Delhi and Mumbai likely to be suspended amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has asserted that they are yet to receive any such information on the suspension of flights between the two metro cities.

Speaking to ET Now, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that they "haven't received any such info on suspending flights between Mumbai- Delhi."

The Ministry of Railways has also issued a clarification, stating that it has not taken any decision regarding the cancellation of trains on the Mumbai Delhi sector.

“There have been reports in a section of media today about the cancellation of certain trains on Delhi Mumbai sector. It may be clarified that Railways has NOT taken any decision regarding cancellation of trains on Mumbai Delhi sector”, tweeted the Indian Railways.

Earlier on Friday, several media reports had claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is planning to stop flights, trains from Delhi to Mumbai as COVID-19 cases in the national capital have witnessed a sudden rise in the last few days.

The national capital’s COVID-19 tally soared to 5,17,238 after 6,608 new COVID-19 cases were detected yesterday. While total recoveries has reached 4,68,143, the death toll has climbed to 8,159. The highest single-day spike till date — 8593 cases — was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.