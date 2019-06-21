New Delhi: In another case of religious intolerance, a Muslim man was allegedly attacked by three men on Thursday after they failed to get him to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

The incident took place in Delhi’s Rohini sector 20 area and an FIR has been filed in the case.

The victim Mohammad Momin said, “Some people sitting inside the car asked me to say ‘Jai Shree Ram’ but I avoided them. They then verbally abused me and hit me with the car which has caused these injuries.”

DCP of Rohini SD Mishra stated, “We have registered an FIR of an accident. However, Mohammad Momin has claimed that three boys who were in a white car had asked him to say some religious word when he refused, they hit him. Now we are verifying this allegation. CCTV footage will be examined.”

SD Mishra, DCP Rohini: We have registered an FIR of accident. However, Mohammad Momin has claimed that three boys who were in a white car had asked him to say some religious word, when he refused, they hit him. Now we are verifying this allegation. CCTV footage will be examined. pic.twitter.com/adsPXduoFP — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

In a similar incident in Assam this week, complaints were filed against a less-known right-wing organisation for allegedly assaulting a group of people from a minority community in the state and forcing them to utter slogans like ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’.

Two FIRs were filed in this regard.

The incident came to light after a video of the purported attack and the forcible utterance of slogans went viral on social media, said the police. Hurling abuses, the attackers themselves shot the video and uploaded it on social media. Congress MP from Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque reportedly asked the superintendent of police to take action in the incident.

In yet another incident last month, a 25-year-old Muslim man from Bihar was beaten by a mob in Gurugram, asked to remove his skullcap and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.The victim named Mohammad Barkat was returning home after offering prayers at Jama Masjid when he was attacked by a group of men outside a sweet shop.

(With agency inputs)