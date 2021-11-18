Breaking News Live Updates Nov 18, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector today. This is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors, and researchers to discuss and strategize priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the pharmaceuticals industry in India. Ahmedabad and other eminent institutes. He will as deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today. He will speak on the theme of India’s technology evolution and revolution, with the address being preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.Also Read - Lawsuit Filed Over Music Festival Stampede Claiming 10 Lives in US' Houston