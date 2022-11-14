Delhi Air Pollution: Centre’s Air Quality Panel Allows Resumption of Construction, Demolition Activities | Order Inside

The UP Pollution Control Board has directed the Developers in Noida and Ghaziabad to get themselves registered on the government portal. (Representative image)

Delhi Pollution Update: In view of an improvement in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR on Monday lifted measures under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, owing to Delhi’s AQI improving to the ‘poor’ category.

Private construction and demolition activities are allowed once again now in the region.

Improvement in AQI in Delhi-NCR likely to sustain, situation to be reviewed on November 18, he Commission for Air Quality Management said.

To recall, the panel had on Thursday issued an order asking authorities to immediately stop polishing, varnishing and painting work at construction sites as these activities create volatile organic compounds which further increase the toxicity of the air and cause harm to human health.

“These activities cannot be treated as non-polluting category of construction and demolition activities under the clause 4 (iii) of Stage-III of GRAP and need to be stopped at projects sites, whenever GRAP Stage-III orders are invoked or in operation,” the order read.

All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under stage 3 of GRAP.

Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.

“The CAQM is keeping a close watch on the changing air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR and accordingly, its Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan will convene a meeting tomorrow to comprehensively review the situation for appropriate decision,” the air quality panel said in a statement.