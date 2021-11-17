New Delhi: The government at the Centre on Wednesday expressed its unwillingness before the Supreme Court to ask its employees to work from home and instead it has advised its employees in Delhi to resort to carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles used by them for commuting. The union government through an affidavit told the Supreme Court that the number of vehicles used by Central government is a minuscule fraction of the total vehicles in the national capital and stopping their plying would not make much impact towards improving the air quality of Delhi.Also Read - Delhi’s Liquor Shops Reopen Today Under New Excise Policy; Alcohol Likely To Cost More | Details Here