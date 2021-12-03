New Delhi: In wake of the worsening air quality in the national capital, the Centre has informed Supreme Court that it has constituted an enforcement task force to monitor compliance with the direction issued to control air pollution in the city. In an affidavit filed to the Supreme Court, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR said it has constituted a five-member enforcement task force to monitor “compliance with its directions to control air pollution in exercise of its statutory power”.Also Read - As India Detects Cases of Omicron Variant, States Issue Stern Guidelines For Travellers | Check SOPs Here

The air quality commission said 17 flying squads have been constituted to act against violators and monitor air pollution in the city. The affidavit was filed by the commission a day after the Supreme Court had pulled out Centre and AAP-led government in Delhi over air quality in the city. On Thursday, Supreme Court had given a 24-hour deadline to the Centre and Delhi government to come up with solutions related to the air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

DELHI'S AIR QUALITY CONTINUES TO WORSEN

The air quality in Delhi this November was the worst for the month in seven years, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. According to the data, the city witnessed severe pollution on 11 days and not a single “good” air quality day in November.

Delhi saw 11 ‘severe’ air quality days in November this year, the highest in the month since the CPCB started maintaining air quality data in 2015. Seven ‘severe’ air quality days were recorded in the first half of the month, which saw rampant cracker bursting on Diwali and a sharp increase in farm fires. The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution stood at 41 per cent on November 6 and 48 per cent on November 7.

The city witnessed nine ‘severe’ air quality days last year, seven in 2019, five in 2018, seven in 2017, 10 in 2016, and six in 2015. According to the CPCB data, the city did not record even a single “good”, “satisfactory” or “moderate” air quality day this month, while there were two “poor” and 17 “very poor” air quality days.

(With inputs from PTI)