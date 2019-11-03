New Delhi: Flight operations at national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were badly hit after the air quality deteriorated to ‘severe plus’ category on Sunday. TV reports claimed that nearly 32 flights were diverted today owing to low visibility caused by a thick smog. The visibility at Delhi airport dropped to 300 m as AQI in the capital city dangerous levels of 625.

“Due to low visibility, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. All CAT-II compliant pilots are able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is regretted,” a tweet by Indira Gandhi International Airport read.

Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. (2/2) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) November 3, 2019

Earlier in the day, Noida District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh announced closure of all schools, government and private for two days till November 5.

Issuing a notification, Singh said that the use of buses and private vehicles for ferrying children to schools escalates the number of vehicles on the roads leading to more pollution. He said that the Uttar Pradesh pollution authorities have detected high levels of PM 10 and PM 2.5 in Noida with the increase in air pollution.

On Friday, an unprecedented public health emergency was declared in Delhi-NCR due to the rising levels of air pollution post-Diwali. “This is a public health emergency as air pollution is now hazardous and will have adverse health impacts on all particularly the children,” Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority was quoted by a report as saying. The EPCA also banned construction activities in Delhi-NCR till November 5.